Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sylvamo worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 721.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 16,050.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 257,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

