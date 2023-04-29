Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

