Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $17,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,000,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

