Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.39. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

360 DigiTech Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.