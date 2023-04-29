Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 559.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 108.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.3 %

FOX stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

