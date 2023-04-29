Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,448 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.