Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,001,439 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,439 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,427,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $102.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

