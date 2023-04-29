Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 212,978 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 212,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE UNP opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
