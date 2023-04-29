Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

