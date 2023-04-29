Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 42,408 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 2.2 %

MRNA stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.