Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 43,204 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.