Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 57,156 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

