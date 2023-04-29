LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.22.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

