Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $386.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.20 and a 200-day moving average of $329.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

