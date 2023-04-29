Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$1.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.81.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

