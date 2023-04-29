Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.