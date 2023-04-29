MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 157,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

