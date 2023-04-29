Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,516.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,368.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,298.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,295.83. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 128,420.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

