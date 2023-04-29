Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) versus Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Critical Contrast

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marqeta $748.21 million 2.92 -$184.78 million ($0.34) -11.91

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tamino Minerals and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 7 9 0 2.47

Marqeta has a consensus target price of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 77.92%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Marqeta -24.70% -12.19% -10.39%

Summary

Marqeta beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

