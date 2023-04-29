Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $363.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $386.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

