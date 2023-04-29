Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.