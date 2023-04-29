Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.30. Materialise shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 45,064 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 1,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $4,938,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materialise by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.