Maxim Group Trims ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Target Price to $8.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.05. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

