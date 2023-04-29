MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $38.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Stock Down 0.8 %

About MediWound

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.