Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

