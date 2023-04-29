Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $275.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $241.23 and last traded at $238.80, with a volume of 26711523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

