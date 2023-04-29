MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.