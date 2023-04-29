MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $289,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

