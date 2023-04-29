MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

