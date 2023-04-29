Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

MLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

