MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.