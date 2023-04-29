Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $43.09

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.09, but opened at $31.84. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 9,091,849 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

