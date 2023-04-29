Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,304,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

