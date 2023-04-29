Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $37.28. 225,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 592,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

