Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

