Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.56.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
