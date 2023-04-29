Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $9,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

