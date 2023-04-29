MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Earnings on Monday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

