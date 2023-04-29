National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.