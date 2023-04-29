National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Grid Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,275 ($15.92) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

