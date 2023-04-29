National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.