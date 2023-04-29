Needham & Company LLC Trims Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Target Price to $55.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. Vicor has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.