Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $32.88. Nevro shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 103,068 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 97.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 215,426 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,927.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.