Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

