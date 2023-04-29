NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Director Peter H. Kind Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $57.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.