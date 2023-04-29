Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) vs. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head to Head Comparison

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and NextPlat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 1.01 $10.51 billion $2.88 10.59 NextPlat $11.71 million 1.91 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -2.47

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats NextPlat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

