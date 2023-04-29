Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

