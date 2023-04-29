Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xerox Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

