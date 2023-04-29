Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,068,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 94,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of INN opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.