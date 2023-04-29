Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 491.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 573,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CRS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.46 and a beta of 1.75. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.